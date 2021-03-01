Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
The Golden Globe Awards were presented Sunday night.
A full list of nominees follows below, with winners indicated in bold.
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudekis – “Ted Lasso” – *WINNER
Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”- WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” – WINNER*
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino – “Hunters”
Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin – “The Crown” – WINNER*
Laura Linney – “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” – WINNER*
Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”
Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER*
Best Television Series Drama
“The Crown” – WINNER*
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Normal People”
“The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER*
“Small Axe”
“The Undoing”
“Unorthodox”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Julia Garner – “Ozark”
Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”
Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” – *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega – “Small Axe” – WINNER*
Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”
Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER*
“The Great”
“Ted Lasso”
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER*
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Nomadland” – WINNER*
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“Another Round,” Denmark
“La Llorona,” Guatamala/France
“The Life Ahead,” Italy
“Minari,” USA – WINNER*
“Two of Us,” France/USA
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher – “Mank”
Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – WINNER*
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”
Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“IO SI (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead” – WINNER*
“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”
“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER*
Jared Leto – “The Little Things”
Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman – “The Father”
Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian” – WINNER*
Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
Helena Zengel – “News of the World”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER*
James Corden – “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Soul” – WINNER*
“Wolfwalkers”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WINNER*
Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Gary Oldman – “Mank”
Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – WINNER*
Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson – “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot” – WINNER*
Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER*
James Corden – “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”
Best Director — Motion Picture
David Fincher – “Mank”
Regina King – “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland” – WINNER*
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
Best Original Score
“The Midnight Sky”
“Tenet”
“News of the World”
“Mank”
“Soul” – WINNER*
