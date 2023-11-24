Ankeny health care facility owner accused of neglecting resident

By KCCI Staff

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ankeny man has been arrested after being accused of neglecting a resident at his own health care facility.

Vern Tandia is the owner of First Vision Health Care. Ankeny police say he was caring for a non-verbal, non-mobile man from March 2022 to August 2023.

Throughout that time, police say he failed to update the victim’s feeding orders and falsely documented what nutrition the man was getting.

Court documents show the man was hospitalized with severe malnutrition, after losing more than 10 pounds.

Tandia is expected to be in court next week.

