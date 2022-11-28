Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

By DAVID SCHUMAN

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.

It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“He hasn’t stopped smiling since we’ve been here, and that is a sign of joy,” said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne’s grandmother, during the game.

Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn’t take from him was his love for the Warriors.

“When he get this voice back, I’ma have him up here yelling and screaming for the Warriors then [laughs]!” Sharrie said.

Ladavionne received a Warriors bedroom makeover when he turned 12 last month. The Warriors and Timberwolves saw WCCO’s story about the birthday surprise and arranged to host Ladavionne and his family in the suite.

“Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving. This is all wrapped in one for Junior,” Sharrie said. “This is a celebration.”

But the party was only getting started. Steph Curry, the NBA superstar and Warriors’ best player, wanted to meet Ladavionne after the game — his biggest fan who’s been through so much.

For several minutes, Steph spoke to Ladavionne’s family, took pictures and signed autographs.

“Glad we got the win for you,” Steph said to Ladavionne. “We thank you so much for supporting me and the whole team. We’re gonna try to win another championship for you.”

Sharrie said the experience was a dream come true for her grandson.

Ladavionne and his family also got to meet other Warriors players, including Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

No arrests have been made in his shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.