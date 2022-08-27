Neighbors stepping in to help after fire in Irvington kills two children

By Ariel Mallory

IRVINGTON, Alabama (WALA) — Investigators still working to find out how a deadly Irvington fire started.

It happened Thursday night, a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Two young children were killed.

Officials released their names, 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon lost their lives in the fire.

Investigators were on the scene all Friday morning speaking with witnesses.

The mother tried to pull the two boys out of the house while also saving her 10-month-old who was unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. But investigators believe it started in the front bedroom.

Neighbor Shaun Kendall learned about the fire when somebody pressed his doorbell.

“We started seeing smoke in the actual ring itself and we heard the fire alarm going off. So we called Courtney which is the person that’s in front of the trailer that caught on fire,” Kendall said. “So they ran outside and found out that it was her house that was actually on fire. And then we rushed home and that’s when we found everything on fire, and seen everything going crazy.”

Kendall is a professional tattoo artist and is using his artwork as an opportunity to help the family.

“I wanted to at least help the family give back. So everybody that comes in for a tattoo I want to give them a chance to help me help them,” Kendall said. “So anything that I get I’m going to give them 25 percent of the proceeds off of my cut. That’s not including the shop cut. That’s gonna be out of my pocket.”

