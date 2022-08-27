Birthday party turned violent: 5 shot in Racine overnight

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Five people were shot in Racine overnight.

The shooting happened near State and Prospect Streets early Friday, Aug. 26.

Police say four men and one woman suffered gunshot wounds, three of which were transported to Milwaukee.

The sister of Marshawn Thurman, one of the five victims, shared what her brother witnessed.

“He was with his friend hanging out, a fight broke out and people started shooting,” said Jakeisha Broww, sister of Thurman.

He was struck twice, once in the arm and in the stomach. He is expected to fully recover and is healing at Froedtert.

Thurman said he did not recognize the gunmen and the shooting was aimed at random.

Racine police said the status of the other victims are unknown and have not confirmed if there are any suspects in custody. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.

