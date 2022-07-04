3 killed, at least 6 injured in multi-car crash in Winnetka

By Amy Powell

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three men were killed and at least six others were injured in a multi-car crash in Winnetka Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD firefighters responded to the three-car crash in the 19700 block of Vanowen Street around 9 p.m.

Three people died at the scene, LAFD said. Six other patients suffered potentially serious injuries, but all were in stable condition. LAPD, however, listed a total of seven people hurt.

LAFD said two men who died were both 30 years old, and the third man who died in the crash was 25 years old. Their names have not been released.

Home surveillance video captured the crash. Footage showed a vehicle traveling at high speeds veer into oncoming lanes and hit two cars.

Andrew Neiman of the LAPD told Eyewitness News a dark-colored Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Vanowen, and due to its speed, the driver lost control when the car passed through a dip in the road at Corbin Avenue.

“The speed limit is 35. So based on the speed, that Explorer lost control, actually traveling on the westbound lanes of traffic and collided with a Toyota Tacoma truck with four occupants,” Neiman said. “That caused the Ford Explorer to start rolling over. It then collided with another vehicle, an Audi.”

Three of the four people in the Ford Explorer were ejected and died. The fourth person, the only one wearing a seatbelt, survived the crash with minor injuries, Neiman said.

The four occupants in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening. Two others involved in the crash – a pregnant woman and her husband – were transported as a precaution, Neiman said.

Further details about the crash were unavailable.

