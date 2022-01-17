Skip to Content
Stoneham police officer needs 30 stitches to face and head after being attacked by dog

<i>Stoneham Police/WBZ</i><br/>Stoneham police officer Joe Ponzo shows the stiches he received after being mauled by a dog on January 16.
By WBZ Staff

    STONEHAM, Massachussets (WBZ) — A Stoneham police officer is recovering after he was mauled by a dog on Sunday morning. Officer Joe Ponzo was making a routine call at a home when he was attacked.

Police said the dog lunged at the officer when the homeowner opened the door.

Ponzo needed 30 stitches to his face and head.

Stoneham Animal Control reminded residents to secure their dogs in a different room if they know that police, fire, or medical personnel are responding to their homes.

“These Officers take enough risks and should not have to worry about bad pet owners,” animal control wrote on Facebook.

