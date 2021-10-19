Connecticut fully launches online sports betting

By Kaitlyn Naples, Erin Edwards and Roger Susanin

HARTFORD, Connectitcut (WFSB) — Following a soft launch last week, the state fully launched sports betting in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.

The full launch of online wagering and iCasino began at 6 a.m.

It came after a delayed start and then a soft launch last week.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a press release. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents. I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly. I extend my gratitude to the staff at the Department of Consumer Protection for their efforts over the last several months to make this possible, particularly since this is one of the fastest state implementations of online gaming and sports wagering of any state in the nation.”

More than 130 games have been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

Mohegan Sun is partnering with FanDuel, Foxwoods is working with Draft Kings, and the Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and it’s Sugarhouse website.

Each sportsbook can have 750 customers. Draft Kings and FanDuel are invite only, but fans can try to be part of the lottery’s test by signing up at CT.PlaySugarhouse.com.

It’s a big week in the sports world. We’re in the height of football season, Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and the starts of the NHL and NBA seasons.

“It’s kind of like this sports equinox where almost every sport is available,” FanDuel director Kevin Hennessy tells us.

Hennessy says the soft launch went extremely well for the company and they’re hoping that continues tomorrow with the full launch of online gaming.

“We’re hoping the flood gates open. As long as you’re of legal age and we can verify you’re living or visiting Connecticut, we’re hoping we’ll see an expansion,” noted Hennessy.

There are some restrictions with online sports betting:

You have to be 21 or older to place a bet.

Connecticut residents cannot bet on local college athletics, unless the team is playing in an intercollegiate tournament.

You have to be either living or visiting the state to place a bet.

“What will happen in Connecticut is we have this thing called geo comply, which basically makes sure that you are placing a wager inside the combines of the state of Connecticut,” said Hennessy.

For those who may have a problem gambling, Connecticut is offering a self exclusion program.

State officials tell us the program allows people to voluntarily ban themselves from all forms of gambling in the state.

Those who enroll are prohibited from collecting winnings and recovering losses.

FanDuel also has plans in place to help those with a gambling addiction.

“If you admit to us that you have a gambling problem, there are certain tools we can help give to customers if they feel they’re not able to play safe,” added Hennessy.

