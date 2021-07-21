At least 1 person is dead and 2 others are missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado

CNN - Other

By Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Flooding in northern Colorado claimed the life of at least one person and left two others missing Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office told CNN affiliate KMGH that a body was recovered from the Poudre River by the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. Two people are also missing in the flooding, according to KMGH.

The identities of the deceased and the missing have not been released by authorities.

A flash flood warning for the area was put out by the National Weather Service Boulder Tuesday night.

At least five homes were damaged in the flooding, KMGH reported.

The sheriff’s office issued mandatory evacuations Tuesday night due to flooding in the area.

“Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in an alert.

Officials lifted the mandatory evacuation in the area early Wednesday morning, an updated alert from the sheriff’s office said.

However, officials are concerned the weather pattern will return.

“There is a concern for the weather pattern expected [Wednesday.] We ask that residents remain alert to the weather conditions in the event additional evacuations may be necessary,” the alert said.

