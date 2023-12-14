Danish police arrest several people suspected of planning terror attacks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have made several arrests “on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist attack.” The arrests were made in “a coordinated action” in several places in Denmark early Thursday. No other details were given. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the situation was “extremely serious.” The Copenhagen police and Denmark’s domestic intelligence service are due to give a press conference later. The terror threat level in Denmark currently is at level four, the second highest. Earlier this month, a senior EU official warned that Europe faces a huge risk of attacks over Christmas linked to fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

