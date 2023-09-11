Croatia beats Armenia 1-0 to climb atop Euro qualifying group in match delayed by drone

Croatia climbed atop its European Championship qualifying group by beating Armenia 1-0 away thanks to Andrej Kramarić’s goal in a first half that saw the game briefly delayed because of a drone carrying a political message. The striker tapped in at the far post after a 13th-minute corner from Luka Modric deflected off an Armenia player and went straight to Kramaric. The match in Yerevan was delayed for about 70 seconds when a drone carrying the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Armenian-populated region of Azerbaijan, flew over the field. The incident comes amid soaring tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will likely lead to a UEFA disciplinary case.

