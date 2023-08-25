Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women’s star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser. The team announced the addition of Ruggiero along with several front office changes. Ruggiero won four Olympic medals as a defenseman for the U.S. including helping the country win gold in 1998 in Nagano in the first Games with women’s hockey. The Rangers also promoted former NHL forward Ryane Clowe to co-senior adviser to president and general manager Chris Drury and hired Andy Hosler as head athletic trainer. Hosler returns to the league after two years at Michigan State to succeed longtime trainer Jim Ramsay.

