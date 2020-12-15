Carina Nocon, Morning Producer

News Team Producers

Carina Nocon joined KION 5/46 in September, and is a part of the Wake Up team.

She is a graduate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. ‘Sco bows! Carina took a risk to study journalism in her third year at the University of Hawaiʻi, and she never looked back. With growing curiosity, she finds joy in hearing people’s stories and is honored to have the opportunity to tell them.

Carina worked for her university’s student broadcast program where she gained skills as a producer, anchor, and MMJ. She also wrote for the university’s newspaper. Before joining KION, Carina spent post-graduation as an intern reporter for an Asian American and Pacific Islander news outlet.

Carina’s favorite things about the Central Coast include the seafood, the scenery and the people she’s met so far.

She likes to spend her free time with family and friends, eating tasty food, shopping, and with her bulldog King. Carina is passionate about the truth and child safety.