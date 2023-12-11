Weak System Brings a Few More Clouds & Slightly Cooler

We’ll cool down a bit for Monday and Tuesday as a weather system passes by. This will be a dry frontal system with maybe just a sprinkles on its backside late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild ahead of it on Monday, but will cool down back to seasonal normal Tuesday. High pressure then builds in for the remainder of the week with above normal highs and seasonable lows.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

This Morning: Scattered high clouds. Lows will be seasonable with upper 30s to 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland.

Monday Scattered high clouds with some low cloudcover possible on the coast later in the day—especially on the south side of the bay. Cooler for most areas with highs in the 60s. Breezy northwest winds becoming windy for the valleys later in the day. Drizzle possible out of thickening low clouds on the south side of the bay late.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler but seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy for valleys late in the day.



Extended: Expect warm highs and seasonable lows under mostly sunny skies all the way into the weekend. A storm system will approach from the west on Sunday with some rain possible. There are indications of a more active weather pattern for the latter half of the month.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free