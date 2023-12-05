Sunshine and Warmth Before the Rain

Expect warm weather on Tuesday before the next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.

High pressure exerts its control over the region at present, but will move through quickly on Tuesday. In the meantime, clearer skies will lead to cooler morning across the Monterey Bay Area. While the air in most areas is has dried out a bit, some low level moisture is stuck in our northern valleys and may result in fog by Tuesday morning. Once the run rises, temperatures will warm quickly with much of the area seeing highs in the 70s. Clouds will then increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as a fast-moving cold front approaches. It will be in the process of dissipating as it arrives around mid-day on Wednesday, but rain is looking likely for cities around the Monterey Bay. Amounts and intensity will both be light and southern valleys may miss out completely.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



*Beach Hazards*

Statement from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties in effect now until tjos



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



This Morning: Clear skies with patchy, dense fog possible in our northern valleys. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few spots in the Santa Cruz Mountains and in our southern valleys dipping into the 30s.



**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

…from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the Santa Clara Valley in effect from 11PM Monday until 11AM Tuesday.



*Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.



*Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.



If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.



Tuesday: Breezy offshore winds early in the day allowing for warming all the way to the beaches. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s for most areas.



Wednesday: Increasing clouds with rain likely around the bay by noon. A few light showers may reach the coastal mountains prior. Rain will be limited to the afternoon with partly cloudy skies for the evening. Not much will reach our southern valleys. Cooler, with highs in the 60s. Breezy southerly winds becoming more northwesterly late.



Extended: A few clouds will linger on Thursday and we’re watching for any additional rain chances. Some models do suggest some additional light precip on Thursday. High pressure will build back in but the air mass will be cooler and drier behind this system. This will lead to cold (frosty in some areas) mornings for the end of the week, but highs will remain seasonable to warm into the weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free