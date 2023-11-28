Calm Before the Next Round of Rain

Our dry weather pattern changes on Tuesday. Well, late Tuesday anyway. A cut-off area of low pressure out over the Pacific will move in from the west-northwest. Tuesday will start out decent—dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures. Clouds and south-southwesterly flow will then increase ahead of the system Tuesday afternoon with some light precipitation possible on the coast (outside of the bay) before midnight. Several rounds of showers are then looking likely as the system passes through into Wednesday afternoon with perhaps the highest probability of precipitation coming Wednesday morning during the commute. Slick roads will be the main hazard. Winds may be occasionally gusty but won’t be a major concern. Precipitation should come to an end Wednesday afternoon with only a few remaining sprinkles. Precip amounts are likely to remain on the low side with most coastal areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch and likely less than a tenth inland, especially in rain-shadowed areas.



AIR QUALITY: Good to MODERATE

***FREEZE WARNING***

From the National Weather Service in effect until 9AM Tuesday for the southern valleys of Monterey County.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



This Morning: Mostly clear with a few high clouds. Expect another chilly night with lows mostly in the upper 30s to upper 40s on the coast and upper 20s to around 40ºF for inland valleys where patchy frost is possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with the return of low clouds to coastal areas, especially those that face south/west. Slightly cooler but still slightly warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s. Breezy south-southwesterly onshore winds late in the day. Rain chances begin for coastal areas just before midnight.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with rounds of light to moderate showers. Breezy at times. Decreasing clouds later in the day with dry conditions returning. Highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: Moist northwesterly flow will ensue into Saturday. Small disturbances in the flow may help generate a few showers in the Thursday through Saturday timeframe, but only light rain is likely (at best). Temperatures will be cooler than normal during the period along occasionally gusty northwesterly winds. Some warming then expected Sunday into Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free