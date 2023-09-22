Heading into the Fall with Little Change

We’ll still be dealing with some smoke for the next couple of days, though it will slowly thin out. Air quality will fluctuate day to night, but will also slowly get better. In the meantime, a cool air mass aloft will remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will warm slightly, but likely not above normal. Next week, the pattern becomes more progressive with a strong weather system impacting the Pacific Northwest. The tail end of the cold front may bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The more progressive pattern will likely mean warmer temperatures as well.



AIR QUALITY (6AM): Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups



This Morning: Low clouds slow to return but will fill in eventually. Smoke lingers with reduced air quality. May be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the lower elevations. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast and upper 40s to low 50s inland.



Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy with reduced air quality. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and 70s to around 80ºF inland. Windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Saturday: Low clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy. Still hazy, but less than previous days. Expect highs on the coast in the 60s to low 70s with 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds for the coast becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Seasonably cool temperatures continue out of the weekend with a weather system arriving late Monday into early Tuesday. Some light rain may be possible around the area, especially in the north and closer to the coast. Slightly warmer weather is expected then through mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free