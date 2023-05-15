Cloudy and Cool at the Coast, Warm and Sunny Inland

Our attention now turns to the week ahead! General high pressure will dominate the West Coast in the coming days. An upper level low to our north will move farther away on Monday allowing for some warming across the region. The other notable difference will be a slightly more westerly surface flow which will mean more clouds on the east side of the bay and some sunshine returning to Santa Cruz.

With the ridge anchored over the area, we’ll see some minor ups and downs in temperatures over the next week, but nothing major is showing up at this time. So, expect the normal cycle of low clouds at the coast with inland heat.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: Low clouds retreat to the coast but hang on the east side of the bay and outer coast with clearing on the north and south sides of the bay. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with 70s all the way to low 90s inland. Breezy around the river mouths in the early afternoon then becoming windy for inland valleys late.

Overnight: Low clouds will remain at the coast, moving into nearby valleys by morning. Areas of patchy fog possible. Lows will be mild, mainly in the 50s.



Tuesday: Slightly warmer and sunnier for most areas. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy on the coast early afternoon, then becoming windy in the valleys late.



Extended: Expect seasonable highs on the coast and warm highs inland for the remainder of the week with coastal low clouds and partial afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies inland. No rain in sight for the next week or so outside of the occasional coastal drizzle.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free