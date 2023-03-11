Flood Alerts in Place and More to Come with Another AR Event on the Way

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



The strong storm system that brought wind damage and flooding to our area has moved on, but the atmospheric river remains. So, what does that mean for our forecast? At the very least, it will keep clouds and scattered showers in the mix for the next few days as moisture continues to stream across the area. While flooding of small streams is no longer a concern in the short term, area rivers (the Pajaro & Salinas) are still rising and will be monitored over the next few days. The next storm system arrives late Monday into Tuesday and will utilize the moisture stream to create heavy rain once again. The good news is that this system is moving much faster, so the heavy rain will fall over a shorter period of time. Still, flooding cannot be ruled out and may remain possible for small streams. Beyond that system (which could last into Wednesday with additional showers), the weather looks a bit more tranquil toward the end of next week.

AIR QUALITY: Good

***FLOOD WARNING***

… for a levee failure on the Pajaro River near River Mile 10 will continue to cause dangerous flooding. This includes the city of Pajaro.

*In effect until 11:15 AM. Sunday.



*Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey. In northern California, Santa Cruz.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. This includes the city of Pajaro.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1033 AM PST, A levee failure on the Pajaro River near River Mile 10 will continue to cause dangerous flooding. This includes the city of Pajaro.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pajaro.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away.

***FLOOD WARNING***

…for Pajaro River at Chittenden in effect now until further notice.



*In coordination with the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency as well as Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties flooding is expected to occur below official flood stage along the Monterey County portion of the Pajaro River due to observed impacts from the January flood event.



*At 27.5 feet, Water may begin seeping under muscle wall along the Monterey County portion of the levees. At 28 feet, Levee along the Monterey County portion of the Pajaro may overtop. At 29.5 feet, Parts of State Highway 129 between US Highway 101 and Watsonville will flood. The entire Pajaro River will have moderate bank erosion and sediment deposition.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.6 feet just after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.5 feet on 01/03/1997.



***FLOOD WARNING***

... for the Salinas River from the San Luis Obispo County line to Soledad until further notice.



Moderate flooding is forecasted.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

*At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs along the lower portions of Bradley, San Ardo, San Lucas, King City, Greenfield and Soledad. Many of the secondary roads and some of the primary roads along the Salinas River will flood. Major damage to farm land along the upper Salinas River is expected.

* - At 10:30 PM PST Friday the stage was 19.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM PST Friday was 19.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet just after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 02/24/1969.



*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties in effect through Sunday morning.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams will see rapid rises. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



- Rainfall totals will range from .25 to 1 inches for most urban areas with 1 to 2 inches in the coastal ranges and inland hills. Locally higher amounts possible over favored peaks and higher terrain of the Santa Lucia Mountains where prolonged moderate to heavy precipitation that has already occurred. Soils are saturated and will not be able to absorb additional rainfall and therefore will quickly turn into runoff.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with rounds of light isolated showers. Some showers could produce brief moderate to heavy rain. Patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with rounds of scattered showers. Between showers, could see pockets of sunshine. Southwest winds will continue to be breezy. Slightly warmer yet, with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Light (drizzle) possible by the evening with widespread, heavier rain late Monday night. Winds out of the southwest will be breezy earlier in the day, becoming stronger after sunrise. Highs will be warmer

***FLOOD WARNING***

…for the Salinas River near Spreckels from 1am Monday until further notice.

*Moderate flooding is forecast. The Salinas River is forecast to reach minor flood stage by 1 am PDT Monday and will continue rising and reach moderate flood stage Monday afternoon.



* At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near spreckels will have minor flooding.

...At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood.

...At 26.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence and Spreckels will have moderate flooding. At least 20,000 acres of farm land in the Salinas Valley are threatened with flooding. Levees along the lower Salinas River could breach. Some primary and many secondary roads along the Salinas River will begin to flood. Highway 68 will become inundated.

...At 27.0 feet, The lower portions of Castroville will begin to flood. Foster Road, one mile south of Salinas will flood. Highway 156 near Castroville will begin to flood. Many secondary roads in the Salinas Valley will be flooded and impassable. Large areas of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have major flood damage.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

At 3:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet. Forecast...The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to a crest of 27.5 feet early Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.5 feet on 02/26/1969.

**FLOOD WATCH**

…for the entire KION viewing area including Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara counties.

*In effect Monday evening through late Tuesday night.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is likely.



*Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is likely.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rivers and streams are still running high and or out of their banks at this time. Periods of light rain will continue this weekend through Monday. By Monday night into Tuesday another strong atmospheric river will arrive bringing another round of heavy rain to the region. 3 to 7 inches of rain is

forecast for the coastal hills with 1 to 3 inches in the valleys.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

**HIGH WIND WATCH**

…for the entire KION viewing area including Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara counties.

*In effect from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.



*South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the valleys. Gusts 55 to 70 mph immediate coastline and hills above 1000 feet.



*Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are likely. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



*Another strong atmospheric river storm system will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. This system will bring another round of strong and damaging winds.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Extended: Rain and wind pick up again Monday as the next storm system approaches. Rain could be heavy at times into Tuesday with occasional gusty winds. Then, partial clearing with showers lasting into Wednesday. Dryer weather expected Thu/Fri



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.