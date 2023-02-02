Wet Weather Returns

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday ahead of a weather system approaching from the west. Southerly winds will also pick up late in the day and will be gusty on the exposed coast. The system will arrive early Friday morning with a cold front bringing light to briefly moderate rain. The front will be in the process of dissipating as it arrives, so it will be strongest at the coast but will lose most of its energy as it heads inland. Rain amounts will generally be light … 0.10-0.33” on the coast and less inland. We’ll then get a break on Saturday, but another, slightly wetter system will make its approach.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Thursday: Increasing high clouds. Southerly winds pick up late in the day and will get gusty on the exposed coast. Seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with light to moderate rain overnight. Southerly winds will be gusty at times. Lows will be warmer, mainly 40s. Expect wet roads for that morning commute.



Friday: Light to briefly moderate rain on the coast early with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers possible inland and on the coast into the afternoon. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We’ll warm up on Thursday with southerly winds kicking in ahead of the next system. That one will bring more widespread light to moderate rain Sunday with showers lingering into Monday. Dryer weather is then expected through mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.