The Weather Outside is NOT Frightful on the Central Coast

Tranquil weather (for the most part) is expected into Christmas Weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure to our southwest continues to deflect storm systems off to our north. Some cloudcover is spilling over the ridge, but that’s about it so far. After a few clouds on Friday, warm and mostly sunny weather is expected through the weekend. Just when you thought no creatures were stirring, a storm system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday likely bringing moderate rain and wind to the region. If you’re traveling next week, definitely stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Friday: Passing high clouds throughout the day, decreasing heading into the evening. Temperatures warmer with highs in the 60s, mid-60s inland.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with low clouds near the coast, possibly moving into the Salinas Valley, along with patchy fog. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas, 30s in Southern Monterey County and a few 50s at the coast and the coastal mountains.

Saturday (Christmas Eve): Low clouds for coastal and valley locations to start the day, patchy fog possible. Clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs at and slightly above seasonable, low to mid-60s for most locations.



Extended: Expect seasonably warm conditions Saturday through Monday under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will likely be the warmest day. Rain & wind return late Monday into Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 30th – January 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”