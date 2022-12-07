A Calm Day Before More Rounds of Rain

On Wednesday, we’ll find ourselves in between systems. However, there may be just enough remnant instability to get a shower going over the inland hills in the afternoon. We’ll remain dry, but cool early Thursday before the next system arrives in the evening. Temperatures remain cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible over the inland hills. Cool with highs in the 50s (and 40s up in the hills).

Overnight: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds around dawn. Lows mostly in the 30s inland, with upper 30s to low 40s near the coast. Patchy fog, and frost for far interior valleys.



Thursday: Moderate rain and briefly gusty winds possible with a cold front late in the evening. Highs in the 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with lingering showers early in the day. By afternoon a brief break from the rain. A stronger storm will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Another system late Friday into Saturday, and then a cold core low on Sunday with showers lingering Sunday-Monday. Below-average temperatures through the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”