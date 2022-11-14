Cool but Sunny

A weak upper level low will hold over the West Coast for the next day or two, anchoring a cool, dry air mass in place. High pressure will then build in, ushering in weak offshore flow. While daytime temperatures will rise, the continued drying of the air will keep lows chilly. The deeper trough over much of the country will fight back against the ridge late in the week, pushing highs down a bit again only for the ridge to fight back again for the weekend! Phew! Too long, didn’t read?: A few temperatures ups and downs this week. Oh, also no rain.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

*Beach Hazards*

… for north/west-facing beaches in Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 10AM Sunday through 10AM Monday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



*Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Monday: Mostly sunny on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny inland with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and 30s inland with a few southern valleys dipping into the 20s.

Tuesday: Cold in the morning with patchy frost inland. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Highs return close to normal on Wednesday under full sunshine. We’ll see an uptick in clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday/Friday before another couple of warmer days this coming weekend. Conditions look dry for the next week or two.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”