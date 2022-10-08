Seasonable Temps Return, Low Clouds Remain

Our weather pattern will remain fairly persistent through the weekend with a ridge to our south compressing the marine layer (cooler, cloudier on the coast) but also keeping inland areas warm. The ridge will migrate west out of the weekend opening the door for weather systems to sneak in from the north. It’s possible increased onshore flow ahead of this system may bring some early week drizzle and late week offshore winds and potentially higher fire danger.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Patchy dense fog and drizzle possible as low clouds blanket the coast and interior valleys. Lows mainly in the 50s, few upper 40s for sheltered valleys.

Sunday: Another round of morning low clouds. Clearing inland by lunchtime, but remaining partly cloudy near the coast. Temperatures continue to cool slightly to near normal, with mainly 70s and 80s inland, 60s at the coast.

Monday: Morning and evening low clouds expected, clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon for inland areas, highs in the 80s. Patchy low clouds near the coast, mostly 60s.

Extended: A cooling trend beginning Sunday into next week—both for coastal and inland areas.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”