The Return of Seasonable Temps

Our weather pattern will remain fairly persistent through the weekend with a ridge to our south compressing the marine layer (cooler, cloudier on the coast) but also keeping inland areas warm. The ridge will migrate west out of the weekend opening the door for weather systems to sneak in from the north. It’s possible increased onshore flow ahead of this system may bring some early week drizzle and late week offshore winds and potentially higher fire danger.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Low clouds return to the coast and inland valleys. Patchy, dense fog. Expect lows in the mid 50s on the coast with upper 40s to mid 50s inland.

Saturday: Low clouds will gradually clear from interior valleys, but will continue to linger near the southern and eastern portions of the bay. A slight cool-down in temperatures, especially inland. 60s around the coast, 70s for the north bay. Inland mainly 80s with a few 90s for far interior locations.

Sunday: Another round of low clouds to start the day. Clearing yet again inland, remaining near the coast. Temperatures cool even more with mainly 80s inland, and 60s at the coast.



Extended: A cooling trend beginning Sunday into next week—both for coastal and inland areas.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”