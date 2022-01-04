Quiet Year So Far

Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

A fairly quiet weather pattern will continue over the next week with seasonable weather punctuated by weak weather systems. The next will arrive on Friday, and another one will be possible this coming Monday.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few sprinkles; partly cloudy inland. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: Mostly 40s with a few 30s possible for spots in southern Monterey County. Dense fog may develop within valleys and along the coast around Monterey Bay.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Temperatures stay seasonable on Thursday with the next rains arriving on Friday. The system appears to be fairly weak again and will likely target coastal and northern areas, leaving our southern valleys pretty dry. We’ll see seasonable temperatures this weekend before another possible system early next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”