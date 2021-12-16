Dry, But Chilly Weather Into The Weekend

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A few showers linger through dark Thursday before a cold night settles in. Dry conditions will persist through the weekend with cool days and cold nights. Expect more clouds late weekend on the front end of the next system. Wet & wild weather returns next week.



Rest of Thursday: Slowly decreasing clouds with an isolated lingering shower or two. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Overnight: Brisk; inland lows in the 30s, lower 40s closer to the coast. Winds become more gentle. Primarily clear skies.



Friday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny but still cool. Breezy northerly winds over the hills at times.



Extended: Dry conditions continue into the weekend with slightly warmer afternoons, but Saturday morning is looking downright frosty, even approaching the coast. Clouds will increase on Sunday then rain will return on Monday and Tuesday which could be heavy at times. We’ll likely see some strong winds during this period as well. Those with travel plans early next week will need to watch the weather very closely. We’ll take care of ya’, so watch with us! ;)





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”