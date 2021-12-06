AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The first weather system in what seems like weeks will arrive on the Central Coast late Monday night. In advance, clouds will increase and northwesterly winds will pick up on Monday afternoon. This system is disorganized, but it has a good feed of upper-level moisture. However, it will be battling against a layer of dry air in the low to mid-levels. Rain will be light and scattered at best overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Another, similar system will arrive on Thursday which will be followed by a chilly air mass that could lead to frosty mornings into the weekend. There are some indications of a wetter weather system next week.



Monday: Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 60s to low 70s inland. Increasing clouds with a chance for sprinkles after dark. Breezy at times late as well.

Overnight: Cloudy, with light scattered showers through the overnight hours. The clouds will help keep overnight lows mild, upper 40s to 50s. Interior locations could still dip into the 30s.



Tuesday: A few lingering showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Seasonable highs with upper 50s to mid-60s for most areas. Breezy over the hills at times.



Extended: Seasonable temperatures continue on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. A weather system will bring light rain chances on Thursday and will then be followed by cooler weather into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”