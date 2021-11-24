Cornucopia Of Frost

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Warm, dry days and cool to cold nights: that’s what you can expect for the next week or so! Temperatures cooled a bit following Tuesday’s dry cold front, but building high pressure will help warm our afternoons through the weekend. In the meantime, the cool, dry, long nights will be cold, especially inland where frost will be possible. No major weather events expected around the country through the weekend, though fire danger will be very high in Southern California today through Friday.

Rest of Wednesday: Offshore winds may be as strong as 20-30mph over the hills through the day, then will ease in the evening. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny, tranquil conditions for most areas with highs in the 60s to low 70s and light breezes.

Overnight: Another chilly, cloud-less night. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to around 50ºF on the coast and upper 20s to upper 30s inland. Frost is likely inland, especially in the southern valleys.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from 3AM until 9AM Thursday for San Benito County and the inland valleys of Monterey County.



-Low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s and will result in frost formation.



-Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Please note that in mountain areas, valleys within the terrain could also see frosty conditions.



Take steps now to protect animals and tender plants from the cold.





Thanksgiving (Thursday): Chilly in the morning with frosty conditions for inland valleys. Then, lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.



Extended: Warm days and chilly nights through the weekend under mostly clear skies. Next rain chances may hold off until after December 5th!





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”