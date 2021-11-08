Rain & Wind Overnight

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A Pacific storm accompanied by a moderate atmospheric river will arrive in our area late Monday into early Tuesday brining moderate rain to the region along with some isolated wind. A ridge of high pressure will then build in for the latter portion of the week and even into the weekend bringing warmer than normal days.



Monday: Scattered high clouds early, then thickening high clouds through the day. Light rain possible in the coastal mountains during the afternoon and then likely after dark. Light rain possible after dark for lower coastal areas and northern valleys, then a better chance of rain for all areas by midnight. Gusty southerly winds at times late, especially over the ridgetops and for exposed coastal areas. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s in the north and mid to upper 60s in the south.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 7PM Monday until 3AM Tuesday for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablos in Santa Clara County



-South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



-Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Overnight: Widespread light to moderate rain will move from north to south across the region, tapering off after dawn. Winds should peak around 3AM then taper off as well. Lows in the 40s-50s.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Highs should be back around normal by Thursday and then above Friday through Sunday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”