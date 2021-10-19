Rain Returns Overnight

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Active weather expected over the next week with a series of storms bringing rain and wind to the region. The first arrives late tonight into Wednesday morning with moderate winds and light to moderate rain. A second system arrive late in the week with a third, possibly strongest out of the weekend into early next week.

Rest of Tuesday: Increasing high clouds, otherwise a bit cool with 60s along the coast and 70s inland. Winds pick up in the evening, especially for the outer coast.



*WIND ADVISORY*

… for the “North Coast” of Santa Cruz County from 8PM Tuesday until 4AM Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected around to just after midnight.



-South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph expected, locally up to or exceeding 50 mph in the windiest locations.



-Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



A 35 to 50 mph low level jet located a few hundred to a couple thousand feet above the surface has the potential to occasionally mix down and result in gusty southerly winds overnight.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Overnight: Rain begins after midnight for areas around the Monterey Bay. Light to moderate rain can be expected for most coastal areas with lingering showers through dawn. Inland areas, especially in the south, won’t see much.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and rainy throughout the day. A better chance of rain totals will be along the coast and coastal hills. While inland locations will see light scattered showers. Temperatures will remain cool, with mostly 60s and a few low 70s. Light breezy conditions as the weather system passes.

Extended: There are some indications that mid. to late week, rain will be possible again as back to back weather systems move through. Most of the week will be cloudy and damp. As we head into the weekend there's a potentially stronger system that could bring us the chance of rain (off and on) for a few days. We'll continue to track those conditions as the week progresses.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”