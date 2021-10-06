Some Rain Potential Friday

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

The cooling trend will continue through midweek as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Its associated dry cold front will move through late Wednesday bringing clouds and an uptick in northwesterly winds. The front will basically wash out nearby and its remnant boundary will kind of hang out for the next couple of days. A trailing system will give it a kick on Friday, perhaps enough to generate some showers over our area. I’ve added the chance of light showers to Friday’s forecast for the entire viewing area.



We’ll get a bit of a break this weekend with warmer temperatures, but another (preliminarily) dry system take aim on the region early next week.



Rest of Wednesday: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Northwesterly winds will pick up late. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and mainly 70s inland—a few southern valleys may reach the low 80s.

Overnight: Scattered high clouds, along with some low cloud cover near the coast. Expect coastal lows in the low 50s with mainly upper 40s to low 50s inland.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with highs mainly in the 60s. We’ll see a few 70s for inland valleys away from the coast. A few sprinkles possible here or there. Winds pick up in the afternoon for the valleys.



Extended: We’ll see a chance of showers early Friday as the front kicks out, then skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy for a warmer weekend.







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”