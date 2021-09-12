Into The Workweek Weather

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 4PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Tranquil weather is expected to continue across the region as we head out of the weekend. Expect the normal daily cycle of low clouds at the coast and nearby valleys with inland sunshine. Temperatures will remain seasonable, or about what you'd expect this time of year. Dry conditions will also persist outside of any drizzle we can squeeze out of the coastal clouds. I'll have the latest on the long-term forecast tonight at 5PM on KION.

Rest of Sunday: Low clouds hug the coast for most of the day with highs in the 60s-70s. Inland areas will be sunny with highs in the 80s-90s. Expect a light breeze along the coast and valley winds will ramp up by late afternoon.



Overnight: Low clouds thicken around the peninsula and swirl back into the east side of the bay as well as partway down the Salinas Valley. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible; most overnight temperatures will sit in the 50s, with a few inland spots reaching the 60s.

Monday: Another round of low clouds and patchy fog to start the day. Temperatures won't move much, however, it will be a degree or two cooler for most areas. Expect a few more low clouds throughout the day along the coast. Inland areas will be mostly sunny, with far interior locations warming slightly. Light breeze along the coast, valley winds ramp up by late afternoon.



Extended: A persistent weather pattern will continue into early next week with partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. High temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly cool on the coast and seasonable inland. There's a little disturbance that will swing by later in the week, not much expected other than a small drop in temperatures and increased cloud cover. A very mild week overall.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”