Coastal-Inland Differences

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

Good for all reporting stations.

A strong ridge of high pressure to our north will continue to exert its influence on our region. The marine layer will be compressed through the weekend, with serious heat returning inland and likely lasting into early next week. Surface flow will remain onshore, which will keep the air conditioning on at the coast. Inland highs will range from 90-110ºF during the period, however.



***GALE WARNING***

In effect from until 3AM Tuesday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Rest of Sunday: Scattered low clouds will remain along the coast throughout the afternoon, with the Peninsula staying mostly cloudy. However, mostly sunny, dry and warm inland. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s for the southern positions of the bay, and 70s in the northern locations of the bay. Mostly 70s and 80s inland, low 90s in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and100s in South Monterey County.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds fill back in across the coast and inland valleys overnight. Patchy fog possible and light drizzle. Lows in the 50s, a few low 60s in South Monterey County.

Extended: Low clouds remain on the coast into the weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland highs range from 90ºF-110ºF through Tuesday with some cooling by mid-week. High clouds will be on the increase next week with some monsoon moisture in the vicinity.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”