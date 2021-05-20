Blowin’ In The Wind

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

An unseasonably cold weather system continues to push down the West Coast. Winds picked up today ahead of the system and will keep on blowin’ for the next couple of days. Snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, but precipitation chances will be minimal in our viewing area. Still, we have a chance of a shower over the Diablos Friday & Saturday and a chance of some drizzle on the coast during that period. Friday will likely be the coolest day with highs 5-15ºF below normal for this time of year. Then, high pressure builds back in with temperatures warming out of the weekend into next week.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County extended until 9PM Thursday .



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45kt seas of 8-13ft at 13 seconds expected.



… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside of Monterey Bay) extended until 9PM Thursday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 12 seconds

expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the “north coast” of Santa Cruz County and all of coastal Monterey County in effect until 9PM this evening.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand across roadways and beaches, blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 1.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 60s to mid 70s inland.

Overnight: A few clouds return with some drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast with upper 30s to 40s inland.



Friday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a mix of cloud levels. Cumulus clouds will build up over the interior coastal ranges with a slight chance of a shower over the Diablos in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland. Windy at times. Low clouds increase late with some drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay.



Extended: We’ll warm up a bit on Saturday but it will still be a bit on the windy side. Temps keep heading upward Sunday into Monday with above normal highs expected early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 28th – June 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”