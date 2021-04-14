Weekend Warmup

Local Forecast

Weather Story: An area of low pressure to our northeast will influence our weather through mid-week. It will bring a cooler-than-normal air mass aloft all while continuing to encourage onshore flow. This will result in cool temperatures for both inland and coastal areas. High pressure builds in from the west as we head into the weekend which will result in a net warm-up. In fact, some inland areas will soar to summer-like temperatures.





Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few low clouds near the coast and some cumulus clouds over the hills. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower over the Diablo Range. Expect coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s with 60s to low 70s inland. Becoming breezy on the exposed coast and inland valleys in the afternoon to early evening. Low clouds return late.

Overnight: Another dose of morning low clouds with possible patchy fog. Lows will be in the 30s-40s inland with 40s-50s on the coast.



Thursday: Thick low clouds in the morning scatter out to partly cloudy on the coast in the afternoon. Slightly warmer, but still a bit cool for this time of year with coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures warm into the weekend with highs peaking on Sunday. Inland areas will be much warmer than the coast as the flow will remain onshore. Still, even on the coast, above normal temperatures should be achieved. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and the daily blasts of valley winds are likely to persist.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for most of the viewing area with abnormally dry conditions in southern Monterey & San Benito Counties.