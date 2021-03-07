Rain Returns This Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:45PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Expect a sunny but cool day on Sunday as northwest winds continue to push chilly air into the region. Overall, a large trough looms off the West Coast and will progress east in the coming days bringing a period of unsettled weather.

Rest of Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds mainly in the south. Northwest winds will be breezy at times, especially on the coast. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas. Some low cloudcover possible on the coast late.



Overnight: Patchy low clouds. Cool, with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Extended: Another little system pushes through Monday bringing a slight chance of light, scattered, rain showers. Tuesday and Wednesday a stronger system looks to bring better rain chances, with higher precipitation totals. Mid-week temperatures will be seasonably cool. The ridge builds back in and we could see a warm-up late next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.