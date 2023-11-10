Pleasant Weekend, Then Big Changes

Pleasant weekend before big changes next week. Enjoy the sunshine and mild temps because clouds, cool temps and rain expected for much of next week. Stay tuned! Friday a trailing but weak frontal boundary will approach later in the day and inject some low-level moisture into the area. We’ll probably see the return of some low clouds/fog later Friday evening. Along with a few high clouds. Overall ridging from the west will dominate our weather through Veterans Day weekend with mild afternoons but cool nights. Big changes come next week, however. See the extended section below for more details.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Passing high clouds, otherwise sunny. Seasonable with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and low to mid 70s for most inland valleys. Breezy northwesterly/onshore winds near the rivermouths and into the valleys later in the day. Some low cloudcover/fog possible on the south side of the bay late.



Overnight: The majority of the Central Coast will be mostly clear overnight, however near coastal cities and valleys could see low clouds fill in by morning, with the chance of patchy fog. Lows will be a touch warmer, but still chilly with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s.



Saturday (Veterans Day): Becoming mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and low to mid 70s for inland valleys. Breezy northwesterly/onshore winds on the exposed coast at times.



Extended: Mild conditions will continue into Sunday as a deep trough begins to dig out over the open Pacific to our west. As this trough develops, flow will become more southerly for our area which will probably notice starting Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how this trough will impact our area, but there is definitely potential for a stronger storm with gusty winds and heavy rain. There is also some bust potential. Rain could start as early as Tuesday, but the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe is looking more likely for rain & wind. The forecast will likely evolve, so make sure to stay tuned.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free