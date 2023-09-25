Monday Evening Forecast Preview

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue Monday. All eyes are on a strong storm system impacting the Pacific Northwest. A cold front will move down the coast into California and we’ll catch the tail end of it early Tuesday morning. The front will be in the process of dissipating as it reaches us, but we’ll probably see some light rain around the Monterey Bay Area with the Santa Cruz Mountains seeing the highest probability. Amounts (if any) will be light and maybe up to a tenth of an inch at most. The flow becomes a little more northerly (offshore) Tuesday into Wednesday, which will warm us up with coastal highs exceeding normals Tuesday/Wednesday. The winds will shift more northwesterly later in the day on Wednesday and could be gusty at times along with initiating a bit of a coastal cool-down for the end of the week—though highs look to remain seasonable. A deep trough will dig down the coast next weekend bringing a cold air mass aloft. It’s too early to tell if we’ll see any precip or stay on the dry side, but we're watching.

AIR QUALITY: Good



Monday: Morning clouds break to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Ocean winds switch to the southwest which will keep the air conditioning on for Santa Cruz County but slightly warm the south side of the bay. Overall, expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with 70s to low 80s inland. Up-valley winds will be strong late in the day. Clouds increase late.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.



*Large breaking waves of 14 to 16 ft.



* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from the rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest waves will peak during the day on Tuesday. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



This Morning: Mostly cloudy with the chance of sprinkles or a few light rain showers by early morning, mainly around the Monterey Bay and north in the Santa Cruz mountains. Patchy fog just around sunrise is possible. Lows will be warmer from the previous night, with widespread 50s, sheltered valleys upper 40s.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny later in the day with breezy north-northwesterly winds. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast and mainly 70s-80s inland. Up-valley winds strengthen late in the day.



Extended: Warmer weather continues under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, though the winds may be gusty at times. Some cooling is then expected through the end of the week as a trough digs in out of the north next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free