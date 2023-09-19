Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

We’ll get a bit more coastal sunshine on Tuesday before the low clouds return. The upper level low that has been sitting offshore will begin to move toward us late tomorrow and then pass over us Wednesday into Thursday. It will bring a cool air mass to the region. Low clouds will thicken as the low approaches late Tuesday through Wednesday with drizzle possible Wednesday into Thursday. Then, we’ll see some clearing behind it into the weekend with temperatures heading back upward.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Tuesday: Low clouds return later in the day—highs in the low 60s to low 70s, but inland areas may warm a few degrees over Tuesday with mid 70s to upper 80s. Winds pick up for inland valleys late. Decreased air quality also possible into the evening as low level smoke drifts in from the north.

Overnight: Low clouds will become more widespread, first filling the rest of the bay before moving into the valleys. Expect mostly cloudy skies by morning. Lows will be a touch warmer, with mainly 50s. Drizzle likely, especially on the southern and eastern portions of the bay, and near coastal cities.



Wednesday: Widespread low clouds for the coast for most of the day. Cooler with highs in the 60s. Cooler inland as well, but mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds pick up for inland valleys late.



Extended: Coastal clouds will begin to break on Thursday which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, inland areas will reach their lowest highs of the week with 60s to only mid 70s expected. All areas will begin a warm up into and through the weekend under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 27th – October 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free