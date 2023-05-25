Summer-Like Doldrums

A trough of low pressure will remain anchored over the west coast as we head through the end of the week. This will keep inland areas cooler than normal and also enforce a deep marine layer at the coast. The toughest part of the forecast will be determining the extent of marine layer clouds on a daily basis. We will be cloudy every night all week with only partial clearing likely in the afternoons. Latest trends are for the trough to hang around a bit longer into the weekend keeping cooler than normal temperatures in the forecast. Rain is not expected for the next week or two, but periodic coastal drizzle can be expected.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Thursday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and low 60s to low 70s inland. Onshore winds strong in the later afternoon for the coast and valleys.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with some drizzle (especially on the north side of the bay and coastal hills) & fog possible. Lows will be in the 50s near the coast, mid-40s to low 50s inland. Light southwest winds.



Friday: Widespread clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and low 60s to low 70s inland. Onshore winds strong in the later afternoon for the coast and valleys.



Extended: We’ll remain in the same cloud cycle into Saturday, but inland temps will rise a bit. By Sunday, a newly digging lobe of the low will cool the whole area back down and enforce stronger cloudcover around the coast. That trend will reverse Monday into Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free