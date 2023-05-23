Days of the Deep Marine Layer

A trough of low pressure will remain anchored over the west coast as we head through the end of the week. This will keep inland areas cooler than normal and also enforce a deep marine layer at the coast. The toughest part of the forecast will be determining the extent of marine layer clouds on a daily basis. We will be cloudy every night all week, but there are some indications we’ll get partial afternoon clearing which could lead to warmer coastal temperatures. Latest trends are for the trough to hang around a bit longer into the weekend with a low cutting off to our south on Memorial Day. That could lead to some weak offshore flow early next week which would really impact temperatures. A lot could change by then, however, so stay tuned to the forecast. No rain is expected for the next week or two, but periodic coastal drizzle can be expected.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Widespread low cloudcover for coastal and inland areas. The far eastern valleys and highest peaks of the coastal ranges may be the only clear spots. Expect lows in the low 50s for coastal areas with mid 40s to low 50s inland. Breezy southwesterly winds at times on the exposed coast.



Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland into the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with upper 50s to low 70s inland. Strong onshore winds at times for the coast and river valleys.



Thursday: Widespread clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and 60s to mid 70s inland. Onshore winds strong in the later afternoon for the coast and valleys .

Extended: Further but slight warming continues for coastal areas through Friday with seasonable temps, then some cooling this weekend as a more stable marine layer briefly develops. Inland temps will follow the same pattern. Warmer weather possible early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 31st – June 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free