Rain & Wind Are Back

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Despite a stretch of sunshine, we remain in an active pattern. Rain & wind return overnight, making for an unsettled Sunday. This initial system will only product light to moderate rain, though the winds may be gusty at times. A stronger system will arrive on Tuesday with gustier winds and heavier rain. At the moment, it doesn’t appear as if we’ll have any major flooding concerns, but minor flooding will be possible along with potential closures/outages from the wind. We’ll be in a cold, unsettled pattern into next weekend. A system moving by Friday will bring showers, wind, and even mountain snow!



AIR QUALITY: Good

***FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED***

… for the lower Salinas River from Soledad to Monterey FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 24.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM PDT Saturday was 25.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 20.8 feet tomorrow morning.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect until 3PM Sunday.



- Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain. Southerly winds slowly increasing, becoming gusty around dawn. Lows in the upper 40s to 50s.



Sunday: Light to moderate rain and gusty winds early in the day with rain/wind tapering off in the afternoon. Drizzle may persist overnight into Monday. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Extended: A stronger system arrives Tuesday with potentially heavier rain and gusty winds. A cold weather pattern looks to follow for the rest of next week with highs remaining in the 50s into the weekend. Mountain snow may accompany a fast-moving system on Friday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 26th – April 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.