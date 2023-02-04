Colder, Showery Sunday

A cold front will move through this evening with moderate rain and briefly gusty winds. The unstable atmosphere behind it will lead to rounds of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm through Sunday. Cold, northwesterly winds will also gust at times. Then, high pressure builds in with dryer weather for the rest of the week. The air mass will initially be cool, but we could see some 70s as early as Wednesday inland!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: A band of moderate rain with gusty winds will move through before midnight. Then, expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Breezy at times. Lows in the 40s for most areas.



Sunday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorms. Small hail possible. Cold, gusty northwesterly winds. Highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas with 40s up in the hills.



Monday: Chilly in the morning with patchy fog. Then, becoming mostly sunny but cool with highs in the 50s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week with frosty conditions inland and perhaps some patchy frost in coastal cities. Temperatures (both lows and highs) will slowly warm through the end of the week under mostly sunny skies. The next weather system approaches late Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.