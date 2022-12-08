Rainy Times Are Here Again

The next series of storm systems takes aim at the Central Coast with the first arriving tonight. This cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the Monterey Bay area late tonight before weakening and pushing inland overnight. The front will then stall and all but dissipate over us into Friday, but could help generate a few additional showers and keep some clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with additional showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain around the bay early, then occasional light rain moving inland. Lows in the 40s with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light rain shower possible. Cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s.



Saturday: Southerly winds and rain increase through the morning. The strongest winds and heaviest rain are likely along a cold front which should reach the Monterey Bay area by early afternoon. Then, breezy, mostly cloudy with on and off rain for the rest of the day. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 2AM Saturday until 3PM Saturday for Santa Cruz & (Southern) Santa Clara Counties.



*For Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. For Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, up to 55 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*These winds are associated with a strong frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday. Strongest winds are expected along the immediate San Mateo Coastline, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior East Bay and Santa Clara ranges.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 7AM Saturday until 6PM Saturday for Monterey & San Benito Counties



*For Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph, slight chance up to 40 mph expected. For Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, up to 50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*These winds are associated with a strong frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday. Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Big Sur Coastline and the Gabilan Range.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Showers & thunderstorms linger Sunday with a few showers also possible on Monday. High in the 50s. Then, clearing for the remainder of the week with cold nights and cool days.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”