With A Bluster

Windy conditions arrive this weekend as a weather system slides through. This is part of a bigger pattern change with high pressure out of the Pacific and a deep trough dipping down across the Intermountain West. Weather systems will bring doses of cold and relatively dry air to much of the West during over the next week. The first arrives early Saturday with dry, gusty, northerly winds. This dryer air mass will mean cool weather initially, though afternoon highs will slowly warm into the early portion of the week while winds slowly die down. Another similar system will arrive later in the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas (outside of Monterey Bay) until 3AM Sunday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



*WIND ADVISORY*

… in effect until 9PM on Saturday for north/west-facing coastal areas of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties.



*Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Conditions will be very windy at the beach.



*Increasing northwest winds on Saturday will bring gusty conditions to coastal areas. Winds will be breezy Saturday morning, then are forecast to strengthen first along the North Bay coastline by late Saturday morning. Winds along the San Francisco Peninsula and southward through the Big Sur coastline will strengthen around early afternoon. Only exception is for Northern Monterey Bay (including Santa Cruz and Watsonville) which will be shielded from the strengthening northwest flow.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Watch for debris on roadways such as downed branches or loose objects



Rest of Saturday: Clearing with gusty north-northwesterly winds developing for most areas, especially in the lower elevations. Highs in the 60s for most spots with a few areas reaching the 70s.



Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly. Occasionally gusty. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s in the south.



Sunday: Clear skies. Gusty north-northwesterly winds at times. Chilly in the morning, then mild on the coast in the afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s, cool inland with highs in the 60s-70s.



Extended: Expect chilly nights but mild days for the first few days of the week. Another weather system will bring clouds and wind late Tuesday into Wednesday which will be followed by another cooler day and a slow warm-up into next weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 30th – November 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”