Stable Pattern For Now

The weather pattern will be somewhat blocked for the next few days with a ridge nudging in from the south and two areas of low pressure to our northwest and northeast. As the ridge builds a bit, inland temperatures will head up a few more degrees. At the coast, however, the stabilized marine layer may be more inclined to hold clouds and prevent warming. It looks like a weak but dry disturbance will arrive this weekend which could cool things down a bit.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE





Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few low clouds possible on the south side of the bay. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog. Expect lows in the mid 50s on the coast with upper 40s to mid 50s inland.



Thursday: Low clouds in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few low clouds on the south side of the bay. Seasonable to slightly cool on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, slightly warm inland with mid 70s to low 90s. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: The pattern will persist through Friday when inland highs will likely peak. Cooler overall temperatures can be expected this weekend under partly cloudy skies.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”