Fall Weather, But Like The Nice Fall Weather

High pressure will build in from the south over the coming days. It will slowly compress our marine layer as it does. Coastal temperatures will likely remain close to or slightly below normal this week while inland areas will be warm.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny. Can't rule out a low cloud or two on the south side of the bay. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with mid 70s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the coast becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Low clouds slow to return and will be patchy by dawn. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few upper 40s in the southern valleys.



Tuesday: Low clouds in the morning for the coast and valleys, becoming partly cloudy on the coast in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with mid 70s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the coast becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Coastal temps will remain in the mid 60s to mid 70s through the week while inland areas will keep warming up, topping off about 6ºF above normal by Friday. Some cooling expected into the weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”