Now With Increased Sunshine

Temperatures will begin to change through mid-week. A trough of low pressure will begin its descent of the West Coast Tuesday bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest. Rain will not reach Central California, however the disruptive forces of the trough will likely break up the clouds in the marine layer allowing for more sun at the coast and warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, the overall air mass will cool, which we will only notice in the inland and in the mountains. Temperatures will level off close to seasonal normal through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny on the coast and sunny inland. Smoke may be seen/smelled near the northern Gabilan Range due to a prescribed burn in the area. Warmer, with coastal highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to around 100ºF inland. Northwest winds will be gusty at times on the coast with a strong sea breeze reaching inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the coast and nearby valleys. Fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s.



Wednesday: Less low cloudcover, but some mid to high level clouds as a weak system pushes through. Warmer on the coast with highs mainly in the 70s, 70s to 90s inland. Breezy at times, becoming windy for inland valleys.



***GALE WARNING***

… from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3PM Wednesday until 3AM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Extended: The rest of the week will be characterized by mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. No rain in the near future.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”