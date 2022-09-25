Kind Of Like Regular Summer

High pressure will dominate our weather into the workweek. This will lead to warm temperatures inland. However, a shallow but stable marine layer will keep cooler air and clouds on the coast. Some marine layer disruption is likely mid-week as a trough moves by which will mean more coastal sun and warmer temps and slightly cooler temps inland. Otherwise, nothing too exciting in the forecast! And after the first three weeks of the month, I’m not sure people mind.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Sunday: Low clouds lingering on the coast in the afternoon. Sunny elsewhere. Coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with mid 70s to mid 90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Overnight: Overcast on the coast with patchy fog. Fog/low clouds may lurk into lower elevation inland valleys, otherwise clear. Expect coastal lows in the 50s with 40s-50s inland.



Monday: Another cloudy/foggy start for the coast and nearby valleys with patchy coastal clouds in the afternoon and full sunshine inland. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on the coast with mid 70s to mid 90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Extended: We’ll be a little sunnier and a little warmer Tuesday/Wednesday as a trough passes by to the north. A slightly cooler air mass will return behind it and we’re likely to see a few more clouds on the coast once again.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”